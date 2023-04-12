Juve's Pogba available for Sporting clash, says Allegri

ITALY: Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will be available for their Europa League quarter-final first leg at home against Portuguese side Sporting on Thursday after recovering from injury, manager Massimiliano Allegri told reporters on Wednesday.

The French World Cup winner rejoined Juve last July following his departure from Manchester United. He has struggled with multiple injuries this season, most recently a thigh injury in mid-March.

Pogba has played less than 40 minutes this season, coming on as a substitute against Torino and AS Roma in Serie A earlier this year.

"Paul has been called up, we’ll see tomorrow. It’s important that he completed a few training sessions with the team without stopping. It would be important to have him at his best in the final part of the season," Allegri said, adding that Pogba had a long way to go before he was fully recovered.

Allegri also said he spoke with midfielder Leandro Paredes following a heated argument at Monday's open training session, with the Argentina international unhappy at his lack of playing time.

"There was a chat with Leandro, we wanted him at all costs and I understand the frustration, it's part of the game. What matters the most is that everyone's focused on the last 60 days of the season," Allegri said.

"I based my decisions on the team's good. I trust those who are available. I am happy he had this reaction, it means that he wants to do well in the last two months."

When asked about his team's chances, the Italian coach stressed the importance of taking the Europa League one game at a time.

"Winning is always extraordinary, not normal. The Europa League is a difficult competition, and playing the final would be a great success, but four games are remaining, and we have to start with the first one tomorrow."