Chennaiyin off to winning start in Super Cup
MANJERI: Striker Rahim Ali struck a brace as Chennaiyin FC kickstarted its Super Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Group D match at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Tuesday.
Rahim not only opened the scoring for Chennaiyin in the 17th minute but also provided the perfect finish by netting the team’s fourth in the 82nd. Edwin Sydney Vanspaul (33rd) and Julius Duker (49th) scored the other goals for the Marina Machans. Rochharzela (42nd) and Laldanmawia Ralte (90+3) struck for NorthEast.
Chennaiyin made an aggressive start and looked more confident among the two teams. CFC could have been 1-0 up inside the first 10 minutes had it been given a penalty when an opposition defender was seen handling the ball inside the box.
But, Thomas Brdaric’s team did not have to wait too long as Rahim guided Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s inch-perfect cross to the top left corner with an exquisite header. Edwin doubled the lead for Chennaiyin after he volleyed home from Aakash Sangwan’s header from outside the box.
NorthEast struggled to keep hold of the ball with Chennaiyin going all guns blazing. However, three minutes before the half-time break, when Rochharzela scored off a rebound after a brilliant close-range save by goalkeeper Samik Mitra.
Chennaiyin extended its dominance in the second half as it took just four minutes after the interval to make it 3-1. A spectacular left-footed corner by Sangwan found Duker, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.
RESULT: Chennaiyin FC 4 (Rahim 17 & 82, Edwin 33, J Duker 49) bt NorthEast United FC 2 (Rochharzela 42, L Ralte 90)
