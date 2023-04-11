Nicholas Pooran’s 62 helps Lucknow beat RCB in a thriller
BENGALURU: Riding on a batting masterclass from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, Lucknow Super Giants hauled down a mammoth target of 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Monday.
The chase didn’t start off well for Lucknow as it was tottering at 23 for three in the fourth over. Enter Stoinis who clobbered 65 (30b, 6x4, 5x6) as he added 76 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper KL Rahul who scored a sedate 18 (20b, 1x4). At the time of Stoinis’ dismissal with the score on 99 in the 11th over, it looked like RCB still was in control. But the complexion soon changed with the arrival of the diminutive Pooran who went berserk right from the first ball he faced. In the 19 balls he faced, Pooran smote seven huge sixes and four fours in a brutal assault that caught the RCB off guard. He singlehandedly shifted the balance in his team’s favour with a breathtaking 62 (19b, 4x4, 7x6).
Earlier, Captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck blistering half-centuries to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 212 for two. While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.
After a sedate start, Kohli smashed Avesh Khan for a six and four in consecutive deliveries in the second over to up the tempo.
Avesh was again at the receiving end of Kohli’s wrath as the former India captain clobbered the bowler for three boundaries in the fourth over. High on confidence, Kohli then pulled Krunal Pandya over the fence in the next over.
Kohli was at his best as he hit straight over Mark Wood’s head for a boundary and then pulled the bowler over deep midwicket for a maximum.
Kohli brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis played the second fiddle and took his time. While Kohli went hammer and tongs, the South African played sensibly, hitting the bad deliveries to the fence.
Kohli finally departed in the 12th over when he pulled Amit Mishra to Marcus Stoinis at square leg.
While Du Plessis struggled to get going initially, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls) announced his arrival at the crease with a four and six off Mishra.
Du Plessis opened up with three huge hits over the fence off Bishnoi in the 15th over as RCB raced to 137 for one. Du Plessis, who was slow to start with, brought up his fifty with a fantastic lofted shot over Wood’s head.
Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 79*, V Kohli 61, G Maxwell 59) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 in 20 overs (M Stoinis 65, N Pooran 62, Md. Siraj 3/22, W Parnell 3/41)
