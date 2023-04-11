Nicholas Pooran’s 62 helps Lucknow beat RCB in a thriller

The chase didn’t start off well for Lucknow as it was tottering at 23 for three in the fourth over. Enter Stoinis who clobbered 65 (30b, 6x4, 5x6) as he added 76 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper KL Rahul who scored a sedate 18 (20b, 1x4). At the time of Stoinis’ dismissal with the score on 99 in the 11th over, it looked like RCB still was in control. But the complexion soon changed with the arrival of the diminutive Pooran who went berserk right from the first ball he faced. In the 19 balls he faced, Pooran smote seven huge sixes and four fours in a brutal assault that caught the RCB off guard. He singlehandedly shifted the balance in his team’s favour with a breathtaking 62 (19b, 4x4, 7x6).