Dravid & Co. to meet at NCA to prepare plan for WTC final

In its second consecutive appearance in a WTC final, India will face Australia at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. With injuries to key players like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, India has a few issues to address ahead of the title decider. The workload management aspect also needs to be looked at, keeping the ODI World Cup later this year in mind.