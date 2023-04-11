Dravid & Co. to meet at NCA to prepare plan for WTC final
NEW DELHI: India head coach Rahul Dravid and his team will assemble at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday to start the preparation for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.
In its second consecutive appearance in a WTC final, India will face Australia at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. With injuries to key players like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, India has a few issues to address ahead of the title decider. The workload management aspect also needs to be looked at, keeping the ODI World Cup later this year in mind.
“Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and the other support staff will be meeting the NCA team, headed by VVS Laxman, to discuss various issues related to the senior side,” a BCCI source told PTI.
Laxman, as the head of the NCA, is not just overseeing the rehabilitation module of centrally-contracted injured players under the aegis of the Sports Science and Medicine team. He is also responsible for tracking the progress of the ‘Targeted’ players (India, India A) as well as ‘Emerging’ players (aged between 19 and 23).
Workload management
Most of the Indian Premier League franchises have confirmed that there has been no written communication from the BCCI on workload management of the fast bowlers during the premier T20 event.
The five pacers who are certain to make the WTC squad list, if fully fit, are Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans), Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Shardul Thakur (KKR) and Jaydev Unadkat (Lucknow Super Giants).
Skipper Rohit Sharma had said after the Australia limited-overs series that all first-team bowlers would be given red Dukes balls and that they can train with them if they want.
