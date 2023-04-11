Delhi, Mumbai target first win of the season
NEW DELHI: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League 2023 here on Tuesday.
Delhi has been forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starter Mumbai has lost two in two games. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.
Delhi’s top-order was ‘Boulted’ in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw’s ability against fast bowling. He was dismissed in different fashion – pace, bounce and swing – in his first three innings and there doesn’t seem to be a quick-fix to his technical issues.
With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117.
The Delhi pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai.
A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game here with pacers getting plenty of assistance. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive.
Mumbai too has a lot to figure out, starting with its explosive top-order which has flattered to deceive so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against Chennai Super Kings.
A special knock from Ishan Kishan too is awaited while million dollar buy Cameron Green is yet to make an impact. The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under-performing batting department. There is no clarity on whether pacer Jofra Archer will return to the starting eleven.
