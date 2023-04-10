We have to bat better in the powerplay: Pravin Amre

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the big clash against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre said that the batters need to work on their game in the powerplay period. The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in their fourth game of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday.

Both teams are yet to open their accounts - Capitals have lost three out of three and Mumbai two out of two.

"We are currently focussing on the present and we are looking forward to our match against Mumbai Indians. And the fact that we are playing at home is a plus point for us," Pravin Amre said in a pre-match press conference. The Delhi Capitals have been on the wrong side of the result in their first three games of the season.

Amre expressed that the way the team finishes is more important, "IPL is a long tournament and we are hopeful about our chances. Sometimes you don't start well, but the way we finish is more important."

When asked about the aspect the team needs to work on, Amre said, "We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments of the game as well."

The Capitals' opening pair is perhaps their biggest concern. In three games, David Warner has scored two half-centuries, although his runs have been made at a meagre strike rate of 117.03.

In contrast, Prithvi Shaw has played only 17 balls over the course of three innings. Speaking about Prithvi Shaw's form, Amre said, "Prithvi Shaw is a capable batter. But yes, he hasn't delivered according to our expectations. We are hopeful that he will deliver for us. We all know that he has the ability."