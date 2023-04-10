Sports

TNPL 2023 to begin from June 12: Check details

8 teams, including Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons will be participating in this.
CHENNAI: The 7th Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 20 overs cricket league will be held at Tirunelveli, Natham (Dindigul), Coimbatore and Salem.

According to reports, the tournament is scheduled to begin from June 12 and goes up to July 12.

Schedule here:

June 12: Lyca Kovai Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to meet in Coimbatore (7pm) in the opening match.

June 13: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans.

Chepauk Super Gillies will play their next matches against the following teams:

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 15

Lyca Kovai Kings on June 19

Dindigul Dragons on June 21

Nellai Royal Kings on June 24

Siechem Madurai Panthers June 26

Trichy Warriors on July 2

The final will be held in Tirunelveli on July 12.

It is also reported for the first time in TNPL, DRS Technology will be used.

