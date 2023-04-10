Sunday cheer for Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday. This is Hyderabad’s first win in three matches this season, while Punjab slumped to its first defeat in three games.
Set to chase a modest 144, Hyderabad got there with 17 balls remaining with Rahul Tripathi scoring an unbeaten 74 (48b, 10x4, 3x6). Along with skipper Aiden Markram, who scored 37 not out (21b, 6x4), Rahul added an unbroken 100 runs for the third wicket to steer his side to victory. Rahul was particularly harsh on the spinners dealing mainly in boundaries.
Earlier, Skipper Shikhar Dhawan stood tall among the ruins with a 66-ball unbeaten 99 that lifted Punjab Kings to 143 for nine.
This was after spinner Mayank Markande did the star turn with figures of 4 for 15 to leave Punjab Kings reeling at 88 for nine in the 15th over. Dhawan hit 12 fours and five sixes.
Even as Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals, Dhawan showed his teammates how to do it with his incredible knock.
Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings endured a disastrous start as it lost Prabhsimran Singh in the very first ball of the match, trapped in front of the wicket by veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
The ball hit him above the knee roll but Prabhsimran decided to walk back without asking for a review, leaving Punjab at none for one.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan played Bhuvneshwar towards the third man region for the innings first boundary.
However, Dhawan again watched from the non-striker’s end as Matthew Short (1) was dismissed lbw by South African left-arm pacer Marco Jansen on the second delivery of the match’s second over at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The ball landed on a good length and swung in before hitting Short’s pads. Unlike Prabhsimran, Short consulted his skipper before deciding to come back into the dugout, leaving Punjab Kings in a spot of bother at 10 for two in the second over.
Dhawan found two fours off his Indian team colleague Bhuvneshwar, before Jansen returned to send back Jitesh Sharma, who failed to clear SRH skipper Aiden Markram at mid-off.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 143/9 in 20 overs (S Dhawan 99*, M Markande 4/15) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 145/2 in 17.1 overs (R Tripathi 74*)
