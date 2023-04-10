Bangalore takes on Lucknow
BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death bowling when it takes on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Monday.
RCB comes into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It is early days in the tournament, but RCB’s death bowling has been a concern.
In the match against Kolkata, Bangalore looked on course to register its second win of the season, but the script went awry after the 12th over of the first essay. It had the match in the palm of its hands, reducing the opposition to 89 for five, before KKR went on to post 204 for seven.
Against Mumbai Indians, RCB went for more than 13 runs per over in the last five overs. Death-over specialist Harshal Patel and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj have struggled at the back end.
The RCB batters would be wary of the Lucknow spinners, who come into the match on the back of their stellar display in the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has continued to impress, taking six wickets, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also played impactful roles.
