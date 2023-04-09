SRH looks to bounce back against Punjab Kings on home turf

HYDERABAD: Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder, especially addressing its batting frailties, when it takes on a high-flying Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but it ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

A poor show with the bat despite some exciting players in the line-up is the prime reason behind its failure. Sunrisers’ struggles to build partnership saw it score 131 and 121 in its two matches so far.

Losing wickets in a heap has proved to be its bane as it failed to get any momentum. If SRH was 30 for 2 in the powerplay in the first game, it managed 43 for one against LSG, only to fritter it away, slipping to 55 for 4 in nine overs. The return of new skipper Aiden Markram too didn’t change its fate as he made a duck. The ability to play spin was behind the rise of Harry Brook but he got out to spinners in both the matches.

In the top-order, SRH tried wicketkeeper Anmolpreet Singh as an opener instead of Abhishek Sharma in its last match and he looked promising, but Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

In fact, it took two cameos from Abdul Samad to take SRH to a decent total in the two matches. With big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen what combination it goes for to prop up the batting.

Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been most consistent for it but to be fair, the bowlers didn’t have enough total to defend, something which SRH will have to fix at the earliest.

Punjab, on the other hand, is soaring high after two comprehensive wins.

If Kolkata Knight Riders was beaten by seven runs via DLS at Mohali, Rajasthan was crushed by five runs in Guwahati as Punjab produced a fine display of its bowling and batting prowess.

Captained by the experienced and calm Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab rode on its superior batting, led by its Indian players, to put up 190-plus scores and then defended the totals with Arshdeep Singh producing the goods in the two matches.