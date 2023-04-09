IPL 2023: Rinku Singh propels KKR to 3 wicket win over GT

AHMEDABAD: Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes to pull off a sensational three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Needing 29 runs off the last over, Rinku slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot to register a last-ball victory.

Rashid Khan led from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock.

Rinku played the knock of his life and struck one four and as many as six hits over the fence to seal a famous win for KKR.

Earlier, electing to bat, GT rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four.

Hardik Pandya missed the game as he is unwell and in his place Rashid led GT.

Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls. Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39. For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 63 not out, Sai Sudharsan 53; Sunil Narine 3/33).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 207 for 4 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rinku Singh 48 not out, Nitish Rana 45; Rashid Khan 3/37, Alzarri Joseph 2/27).