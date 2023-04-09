Gujarat Titans eyes hat-trick of wins as it takes on KKR

AHMEDABAD: Defending champion Gujarat Titans would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins, while Kolkata Knight Riders, fresh from its decimation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, would be keen to show the win was not a flash in the pan when the two sides clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

The home advantage apart, Gujarat Titans has the players to achieve the goals, and it has been all too visible in the first two games of the season.

If its opening match against Chennai Super Kings gave an insight into young Shubman Gill’s form with the bat -- he scored a 36-ball 63 in the thrilling five-wicket victory --, the tie against Delhi Capitals threw up an unlikely hero in Sai Sudarshan, who clobbered a 48-ball 62 to make a mockery of the rival team’s total.

With two young and inform batters in the side, and a bowling department overflowing with the experience of pace bowlers Mohammed Shami, skipper Hardik Pandya and the craftiness of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Kolkata could find the going tough in the away match.

Gill is in the form of his life, having scored centuries in all three formats this year and the 23-year-old seems obsessed with more success.

With opener Wriddhiman Saha, Gill has forged a potent partnership, which, on any given day, can tackle the best bowling attacks in the IPL and generously monetize the powerplay overs.

Sudarshan, despite playing only seven first-class games, has two centuries to his credit with a highest score of 179 for Tamil Nadu and the IPL gives him the opportunity to also showcase his talent in the shortest format.

With Rahul Tewatia almost always dealing in maximums and Rashid Khan displaying his batting prowess in ample measure last year, the batting line-up looks sorted.