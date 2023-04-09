Delhi coach Ponting rues another defeat

GUWAHATI: A distraught Ricky Ponting had no option but to admit that Delhi Capitals is a “long way off” from being in competition and he is finding it difficult to put his fingers on what’s going wrong.

DC has now lost three games in a row -- by 50 runs to Lucknow Super Giants, by six wickets to Gujarat Titans and by 57 runs to Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

“We are a long way off right now and I can’t put my finger on why. If I watch these boys train and prepare, their work has been really good but it hasn’t just come across as any results yet on the field. So, if I could put my finger on it, I would change it,” a visibly upset Ponting told mediapersons after a third debacle in a row in the ongoing IPL.

He was pretty straightforward in his admission that the playing combinations used haven’t worked so far.

“We have to think about players we are putting on ground as what we have put in hasn’t worked, as a coaching group we will talk with our captain and take a call,” Ponting said.

On Saturday, it wasn’t the raw pace that troubled Prithvi Shaw but the movement off the surface generated by Trent Boult.

“I don’t think it’s the pace. I don’t think Trent Boult’s pace worried him. I think the moving ball worried him today (Saturday). If you guys watched him bat yesterday (Friday) at nets, he looked a million dollars, his preparation was good,” Ponting said.

But as one had seen with Mitchell Starc, when he played Tests in Australia, or Boult during the 2020 New Zealand series, Shaw’s problems against left-am swing bowlers are well-documented.

“May be it’s something to think that he has got poor record against left handers, which every opposition knows and something that we need to work with him.

“We won’t point finger at one person and that’s not what we do at DC, we are in this all together and we have to find a better way to play as 11 or 12,” he said.

