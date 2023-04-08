Pujara scores County hundred for Sussex

HOVE (ENGLAND): Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, leading Sussex, scored a century in the first innings against Durham in the County Championship Division Two here on Friday. On the second day, Pujara, who was named Sussex captain for this season, brought up his ton in 134 balls by slamming back-to-back boundaries off Brydon Carse in the 55th over. Walking to the middle when his team was at 44 for two, Pujara scored 115 off 163 balls to cut short Durham’s lead as he shared a vital 112-run partnership with Tom Clark. Sussex had bowled out Durham for 376 in the first innings. He was eventually trapped leg before by medium pacer Ben Raine. Pujara, a vital member of the India team that will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London in June, sent the ball to the fence 13 times and once over it during his fine innings.