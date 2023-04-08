Home season media rights on BCCI’s Apex Council agenda
NEW DELHI: The BCCI will set the ball rolling for the sale of the media rights for bilateral cricket at home and commence the process to appoint the head coach of India women’s team at its Apex Council meeting on Sunday.
After the Rs 48,390 crore windfall from the Indian Premier League media rights, the BCCI will have high expectations for the home season rights for the 2023-2027 cycle. With the entry of Viacom in Indian cricket’s ecosystem, it will be a three-way battle between them, Star and Sony.
The BCCI reaped huge benefits from selling the broadcast and digital rights separately for the IPL and it is expected to follow that for the international games at home. Star had paid Rs 6,138.1 crore for the previous cycle that ended on March 31.
The India women’s played the recent T20 World Cup in South Africa without a head coach. Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had taken charge of the team following the sacking of head coach Ramesh Powar in December.
As the subject finds a mention on the agenda, the BCCI will soon invite applications for support staff, including the head coach position.
