Delhi aims for improved batting show

GUWAHATI: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, the Delhi Capitals batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans pacer Alzarri Joseph scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in Delhi’s line-up in the first two games.
And when the talented but low on confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid 130 kmph, which is right up their alley.
The guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening won’t be a pleasant proposition either.
But, the pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that the batters get value for their shots and one can plonk the front-foot and hit through the line.
Another aspect that might give some relief to Delhi could be the absence of the dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game against Punjab Kings.
Delhi, on paper, despite Rishabh Pant’s absence, looked good but frailties of Shaw and Sarfaraz while facing international bowlers has created a lot of problems.
There hasn’t been too many silver-linings for Delhi in the two defeats so far and the main drawback of the team is the poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent, which doesn’t inspire confidence.
Even if the coaching staff want to try other options, Delhi, in its Indian batting roster, only has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon and none of them are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150.
Any total less than 190 could be easy pickings for the team chasing but the afternoon match will certainly negate the dew factor.
For Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good nick and would hope to pose challenge for the likes of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.
The two aspects in Delhi’s strategy that will be looked upon with keen interest will be the usage of ‘Impact Player’ and Axar Patel’s utility as a bowler against southpaws.
