All-Indian semi-final line-up in ITF tourney
CHENNAI: Four Indians will battle it out in the semi-finals of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament as Manish Sureshkumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sidharth Rawat and Digvijay Pratap Singh earned quarter-final wins at the Gandhinagar Club here on Friday. While the seventh-seeded Manish sent top seed Vladyslav Orlov packing, second seed Ramkumar defeated compatriot Niki Poonacha. Third seed Digvijay and the fourth-seeded Sidharth recorded victories over Florent Bax and David Perez Sanz respectively.
RESULTS: Men’s singles: Quarter-finals: Manish Sureshkumar bt Vladyslav Orlov 6-4, 4-2 (retired); Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Niki Poonacha 6-3, 6-4; Sidharth Rawat bt David Perez Sanz 7-5, 7-6(7); Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Florent Bax 6-3, 6-2. Men’s doubles: Semi-finals: Vishnu Vardhan/Nitin Sinha bt Grigoriy Lomakin/David Perez Sanz 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; Theertha Shashank Macherla/Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta bt Vladyslav Orlov/Patrick Toman 0-6, 6-4, 10-8
