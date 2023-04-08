All-Indian semi-final line-up in ITF tourney

CHENNAI: Four Indians will battle it out in the semi-finals of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament as Manish Sureshkumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sidharth Rawat and Digvijay Pratap Singh earned quarter-final wins at the Gandhinagar Club here on Friday. While the seventh-seeded Manish sent top seed Vladyslav Orlov packing, second seed Ramkumar defeated compatriot Niki Poonacha. Third seed Digvijay and the fourth-seeded Sidharth recorded victories over Florent Bax and David Perez Sanz respectively.