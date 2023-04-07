Markram boost for Hyderabad against Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Jolted by a crushing defeat in its Indian Premier League 2023 opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bolstered by the arrival of its South African recruits, including new skipper Aiden Markram, when it plays Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday. In the absence of Markram and his international teammates Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen, the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led SRH went down to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs at home. Lucknow, which had opened the season with a victory over Delhi Capitals here, will look to return to winning ways after suffering a 12-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. West Indian opener Kyle Mayers has been in fine touch while captain KL Rahul is yet to start firing. Having picked up three wickets each in the last match, pacer Mark Wood and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi are in good form.