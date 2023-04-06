Representative image
Villupuram DCA U-19 selection on Sunday

Players born on or after 01.09.2004 are eligible to attend the selection.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Villupuram District Cricket Association will conduct selection for its Under-19 team, which will participate in the forthcoming tournament organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The trials will be held at the Surya GOI nets in Vikravandi on April 9 (Sunday), with the reporting time being 9 am. Players born on or after 01.09.2004 are eligible to attend the selection. The participating players must submit a photocopy of their birth certificates at the time of trials. For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9555030006 (S Ramanan) and 8098899665 (S Ravikumar).

