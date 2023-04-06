Ruturaj is slowly adding power to his game, says Hussey
CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey hailed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for the great understanding of his game and said that the in-form youngster is adding big-hitting to his armoury.
The 26-year-old Ruturaj, who made his Indian Premier League and Super Kings debut in 2020, has been a mainstay in the batting line-up since the 2021 season, when he bagged the ‘Orange Cap’. Ruturaj, a classical batter with sound technique, is in red-hot form in the ongoing IPL 2023, having smashed fantastic half-centuries in the first two matches.
“Well, it has been amazing to watch him (Ruturaj) develop since where he was when he joined CSK to where he is now. He is such a self-aware player. He has a great understanding about his game and what he wants to improve. He has a beautiful all-round game. He plays good cricket shots; he is slowly adding power to his game,” Hussey said in an interaction with select media at a plush hotel recently.
Hussey backed Ruturaj to shine when he gets the next opportunity at the international level. Ruturaj has played nine T20Is and one ODI for India, but has not set the top stage on fire. “He is definitely good enough to be there. I would love to see him get a good run in the Indian team, to show the world how good he is. I have no doubt that he can be a success at that level,” said the former Australia batter.
“The great thing about Ruturaj is that he is gaining an understanding of his own game. The next time he gets an opportunity, hopefully to play for India, he would have learned his lessons from the previous times and put those lessons into play to get success. He certainly has the skills, mental capability and understanding of his game to have success at the next level. If he gets the opportunity, he will show the world how good he is,” said Hussey.
Hussey also opined that implementation of the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the ongoing IPL would give more freedom to batters and may result in high average team scores.
