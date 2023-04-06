IPL 2023: All-round show helps KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.

For RCB, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 204 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57, Shardul Thakur 68, Rinku Singh 46; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 123 in 17.4 overs (Virat Kohli 21, Faf du Plessis 23, Michael Bracewell 19; Varun Chakravarthy 4/15, Sunil Narine 2/16, Suyash Sharma 3/30).