U21 Women's Hockey League: Third win for Pritam Siwach Foundation

LUCKNOW: Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation and SAI Bal registered victories in their respective games on the opening day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 - Final Phase), here on Wednesday.

In the first game of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Salute Hockey Academy 6-0. Tannu (3', 29'), Manisha (12'), Ravina (22'), Tamanna Yadav (48'), and Nidhi (56') scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation.

SAI Bal took on SAI Shakti and beat them 3-1 in the final game of the day. Swarnika Rawt (22') opened the account for SAI Bal but SAI Shakti quickly equalised through a goal from Sakshi Shukla (26').

Himanshi Gawande (37') and Dechamma P.G (52') scored in the second half to seal the victory for SAI Bal.

Earlier, in the last match of the day on Tuesday, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation beat Sai Shakti Team 3-0 with Tannu (12'), Nidhi (19'), and Sakshi Rana (24') scoring one goal each for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation as they recorded an easy victory over their rivals.

On Sunday, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation recorded a 9-0 victory against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta with Sakshi Rana being the top scorer with a hat-trick.