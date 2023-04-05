‘I enjoy being the leader of CSK pace attack’
CHENNAI: Deepak Chahar swaggered into the conference room grinning broadly that remained a loyal companion of his throughout the 15-minute interaction with select scribes at an opulent setting in the city. With the rendezvous happening barely a few hours after Chennai Super Kings’ victory over Lucknow Super Giants, it would be easy to ascribe his cheerful disposition to that result.
Excerpts from the interaction
On his bowling and rhythm: It’s been good, the match against Lucknow wasn’t up to the mark as it was a batting track. All the fast bowlers went for runs and the spinners from both teams did well. I was able to execute my plans in the game against Gujarat Titans. As a bowler what you can do is plan and execute well. Conceding runs and taking wickets are not in your control.
On being the leader of the pace pack: I’ve always liked it. When I made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2010, after the first game, I became the leader of the pace attack. I like when responsibilities are given to me. I take it as a challenge and being the leader means I’m more experienced than others. Even on Monday, I offered youngsters in the team some advice that while playing in Chennai you sweat a lot after the first over and you have to put sand in your hands and wipe it properly otherwise you could bowl no-balls. So that is the knowledge you could share.
On coming back from injury: Mentally it’s very tough. I had two major injuries which are critical for a fast bowler. It takes a long time to recover from a stress fracture in the back. When you resume playing it takes time to get back to your best.
On the swing factor at Chepauk: Swing is always in the air and you will find it in the first over. But when the wicket is flat you can’t pitch it up because it will swing and if you bowl a little short, it won’t swing. Swing exists all the time but depending on the context of the match and the wicket you have to decide what length to bowl.
On playing in Chennai after 4 years: It was a good experience and we all liked it. It was a high-scoring game with the result being uncertain till the last over. It was good that we won the game.
On bowling at the death: I’ve done well for CSK whenever I’ve bowled in the 18th, 19th and 20th. In powerplay you bowl with a new ball and have only two fielders outside whereas in the slog overs you bowl with old ball and have five fielders outside. Earlier I didn’t bowl much because we had more options to bowl at the death. I’ve many variations including yorker, knuckle ball, slow bouncer, leg-cutter, wide-yorker, off-cutter and you decide which one to use according to the batter and the pitch.
