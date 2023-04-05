‘I enjoy being the leader of CSK pace attack’

On being the leader of the pace pack: I’ve always liked it. When I made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2010, after the first game, I became the leader of the pace attack. I like when responsibilities are given to me. I take it as a challenge and being the leader means I’m more experienced than others. Even on Monday, I offered youngsters in the team some advice that while playing in Chennai you sweat a lot after the first over and you have to put sand in your hands and wipe it properly otherwise you could bowl no-balls. So that is the knowledge you could share.