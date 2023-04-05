Chelsea, Liverpool draw 0-0 again to underline sharp decline

LONDON: Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England's top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea was playing its first game since the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday but little was different under his interim replacement, Bruno Saltor.

Indeed, there was something very familiar about the teams serving up a goalless draw. That has been the score in this fixture in their last four meetings — both Premier League matches this season and both domestic cup finals last season, which were ultimately won by Liverpool via penalty shootouts.

The top four, and qualification for the Champions League, is looking increasingly unlikely for both teams.

Liverpool, which ran Manchester City so close for the title last season, is in eighth place and seven points off fourth-place Tottenham. Chelsea, on the back of spending USD 630 million in the last two transfer windows, is four points further back in 11th place.

Scoring goals remains Chelsea's big problem, with the expensively assembled team failing to net at home for the fifth time in 2023.

Reece James had a strike disallowed for a narrow offside against Enzo Fernandez and Kai Havertz's celebrations for a goal in the second half were cut short after VAR spotted the ball rebounded off his arm and into the net after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved the striker's shot.

''These have been emotional days,'' Bruno said, ''and the players have been able to keep focused. It's a credit to them.'' Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was satisfied with the reaction of his team after a humbling 4-1 loss at Manchester City, which led to him making six changes — including dropping Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to the bench.

Yes, it was not the best football,'' Klopp said, ''but these boys are really good footballers and tonight they put in a proper shift.''