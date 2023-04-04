Watch: Rishabh Pant cheering from stands for DC's 1st home match

CHENNAI: Star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who has been recovering from injuries sustained from a car accident, made his first public appearance as he was seen cheering at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Delhi Capitals' first home match of this IPL season against Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Tuesday.

Pant arrived in an SUV and made his way from the parking area to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He went towards the stadium's seating area using crutches and was given thunderous applause by the spectators. The young cricketer was sporting a white T-shirt and sunglasses.

The official Twitter page of DC took its handle and wrote, "A moment to cherish at #QilaKotla 😊📷| Our owners & @RishabhPant17 showing their support for our DC boys at home 💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #DCvGT." (sic)