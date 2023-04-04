Vinayaka Moorthy
Vinayaka Moorthy guides Valavanur CC to win

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Vinayaka Moorthy (101 not out) hit an unbeaten century to guide Valavanur CC to a 91-run victory over Ammu CC in the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League First Division match.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Valavanur CC 208/3 in 25 overs (Vinayaka Moorthy 101*, D Slimbarasan 52) bt Ammu CC 117 in 23.2 overs (S Arun Kumar 39). Second Division: Mahaveer CA 162 in 23.1 overs (V Manivasagan 47, R Santhosh Kumar 38, M Thiruvengadam 3/32) lost to United CC ‘B’ 163/8 in 24.1 overs (M Thiruvengadam 31, L Azhaguvel 27, M Vinoth Kumar 4/17). Third Division: LMCC 131 in 24.5 overs (V Gurumoorthy 29, D Arun Kumar 4/25, D Vignesh 3/20) lost to New Star CC 135/3 in 11.1 overs (N Saravanan 69, A Karthikeyan 30); Surya Polytechnic 64 in 15.4 overs (R Arul Selvan 3/5) lost to Village Star CC 65/3 in 7.1 overs (S Velmurugan 26*)

