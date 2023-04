Thantappan, Manav and Mohit shine

Sports

Thantappan, Manav and Mohit shine with ball

In a Pool B match, medium pacer Manav Malhotra (6/11) scalped six to help SD College (Ambala) get the better of MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) by 78 runs. In another Pool B match, medium pacer Mohit Panghal (5/11) delivered a five-wicket haul as RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) crushed CKT College (Panvel) by 10 wickets.