Tunjung demolishes Sindhu in final
MADRID: Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung thrashed India’s PV Sindhu in straight games to secure the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 women’s singles title here on Sunday.
Sindhu, who had slipped out of the top-10 after a series of early exits and is currently ranked 11, was clueless during her 8-21, 8-21 demolition at the hands of World No.12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.
Despite coming into the final with a dominating 7-0 head-to-head record against the Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self when trying to earn her first crown in eight months. Sindhu could not match the tactical acumen and sharpness of Tunjung, who was part of the Indonesia women’s side that won the Asia Team Championships 2022.
Tunjung tried to put the shuttle on Sindhu’s forehand corner and then drew her to the net. It worked wonders as the Indonesian led 5-1 early on. Sindhu reduced the deficit to two points at 5-7, but Tunjung’s precision and angled returns helped her lead by five points at the interval.
The Indonesian was up 19-6 in a jiffy and then grabbed 12 game points with a body smash after charging at the net. Tunjung sealed the first game in just 11 minutes after Sindhu found the net.
In the second game too, the Indian had no answers to Tunjung’s superior stroke-play as she fell behind 1-6. The one-way traffic continued for the rest of the match, with the Indonesian in sensational form, thanks to smooth defensive skills.
Tunjung bagged 12 championship points and sealed it in style when Sindhu committed another net error, winning her maiden world tour title.
Despite coming into the final with a 7-0 head-to-head record against the Indonesian, PV Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android