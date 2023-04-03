Sports

IPL 2023: LSG win toss, chose to bowl first against CSK

LSG win the toss and chose to bowl first against CSK.
CSK captain MS Dhoni and LSG captain KL Rahul
CSK captain MS Dhoni and LSG captain KL RahulTwitter/@IPL
PTI

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl in an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.

LSG made one change from their previous match playing XI with Yash Thakur replacing Jaydev Unadkat. CSK are unchanged.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK
Chennai Super Kings
CSK match
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG
CSK VS LSG
IPL 2023
CSK IPL 2023
Chennai IPL 2023
CSK Squad IPL 2023
csk vs lsg match
lsg vs csk
chennai super kings vs lucknow super giants
CSK Match Schedule 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in