IPL 2023: LSG win toss, chose to bowl first against CSK

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl in an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.
LSG made one change from their previous match playing XI with Yash Thakur replacing Jaydev Unadkat. CSK are unchanged.
Playing XI:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar
