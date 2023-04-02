IPL 2023: Tilak Varma accelerates MI to 171/7 against RCB

BENGALURU: Tilak Verma's explosive half-century helped Mumbai Indians reach a competitive total of 171/7 in their 20 overs despite a regular fall of wickets from the other end during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Being put to bat by RCB, MI was off to a disappointing start. The home side made pressure on MI with their accurate line and length.

Opener Ishan Kishan gave in to pressure, succumbing to Mohammed Siraj's pace in the powerplay for just 10 off 13 with two fours after being caught by Harshal Patel at the deep. MI was 12/1 in 2.3 overs.

Cameron Green was up next and he announced his arrival in IPL with a four through covers on his second ball. But two balls later, pacer Reece Topley dismantled his middle stump to send him back for 5.

MI was 16/2 in 3.3 overs. MI struggled to score runs in the later stages of the powerplay, with even Suryakumar Yadav struggling to connect well.

Rohit, the skipper was caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for a struggle-filled one run in 10 balls. MI was 20/3 in 5.2 overs.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, MI was at 29/3, with Tilak Verma (7*) having joined Suryakumar Yadav (5*).