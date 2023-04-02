Iconic moments in Indian Premier League history

When the concept of IPL finally became a reality in 2008, not many were sure if it could gain sizeable longevity or not. Though the idea of foreign stars playing along with Indian stars looked great on paper, nothing could replace the emotion of watching and enjoying international cricket for many at that point, especially after India's win in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup win.

In the opener of the first ever IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders' Brendon McCullum put all these doubts to rest with an explosive knock of 158* in just 73 balls with 10 fours and 13 sixes.

To many, it was carnage never seen before. It guided KKR to a match-winning total of 222/3 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were bundled out for 82.