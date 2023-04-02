Alonso gets lucky again to claim third podium

MELBOURNE: Fernando Alonso made it three podiums out of three races at the Australian Grand Prix as the Aston Martin driver ended up on the right side of Formula One stewards again on a drama-filled Sunday.

Starting fourth on the grid, the twice world champion fell behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the first lap but benefited when Williams driver Alex Albon crashed early to bring out a red flag.

With Sainz and Mercedes' George Norris having earlier pitted for a tyre change, Alonso jumped to third and spent most of the race camped behind second-placed Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's eventual winner Max Verstappen.

A second red flag brought another restart late in the race, and Alonso tumbled down the field after Sainz made contact with him at turn one. However, the race was red flagged for a third time and the 41-year-old Spaniard was put back up to third again for a processional final lap behind a safety car.