Taylor backs India pacers to trouble Aus in WTC final

DUBAI: Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor has backed the India pace unit to cause trouble for the Australia batters in the World Test Championship final, scheduled at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. Taylor, a World Test Championship winner, said that the India fast bowlers have the wherewithal to create problems for Australia. “Any time you play in England, conditions and the weather play a big part,” Taylor was quoted as saying by the ICC website. “Any time you think of Australia and India, and also you are playing in a neutral ground, the seamers play a big part. The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience. But, I would not rule out this Indian side. It has had a lot of success over there (England) in the years gone past, it has a few of these seamers. I think that there is enough depth in this Indian line-up to trouble the Australian side. [Mohammed] Shami and Co. are fantastic in these conditions. When you consider the Indian attack, [Mohammed] Siraj and Co. are also very good with the Dukes ball,” added Taylor.