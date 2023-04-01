PL title race to go down to the wire

Leeds had troubled Arsenal in the opening period but once Jesus put the host ahead, it was relatively plain sailing as it restored its eight-point lead over defending champion City. Arsenal’s seventh successive league win moved it to 72 points from 29 games with City, which still has to play the London club at home, on 64 points having played one match less.

City thrashes Liverpool 4-1

City showed it can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as it put four past Liverpool at the Etihad to keep its chase of Arsenal very much alive.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish netted once each for Pep Guardiola’s side in a goal-packed return to Premier League action after the international break.

“Brilliant, we knew it would be a tough game playing Liverpool and the first after the international break is always difficult,” Grealish told BT Sport after the match.

“We wanted to start this last period right, Liverpool is so dangerous with players, it has players up front and then you, not fear the worst, but think it is going to be a tough game to get back into it. We were excellent especially in the second half.”

