Opener Harshavardhan guides RKM Vivekananda to huge win

CHENNAI: Opening batter PL Harshavardhan Sai smashed an unbeaten 136 (60 balls, 20 fours, 4 sixes) as RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) thrashed MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) by 212 runs in the Pool B match of the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament here on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Ashok Sigamani and TNCA assistant secretary RN Baba inaugurated the tournament earlier on Saturday.

BRIEF SCORES: Pool A: MVIT (Puducherry) 81/8 in 20 overs (B Aaditya 3/7, K Deeban Lingesh 3/16) lost to Guru Nanak College (Chennai) 83/0 in 5.2 overs (V Abishek 53*); AM Jain College (Chennai) 93 in 19.2 overs (MK Thanz 3/11) lost to Gobi Arts & Science College (Coimbatore) 94/3 in 11.5 overs (Tamil 52*). Pool B: RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) 262/3 in 20 overs (PL Harshavardhan Sai 136*, V Tharun Kumar 64) bt MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) 50 in 15.4 overs; CKT College (Panvel) 121/9 in 20 overs (Pankaj Malik 4/22) lost to SD College (Ambala) 122/2 in 16.4 overs Gaurav Malik 95*).

Pool C: Guru Nanak College ‘B’ (Chennai) 129/8 in 18 overs lost to Saradha Gangadharan College (Puducherry) 130/1 in 16.2 overs (Praveen Kumar 83*); Mar Gregorios College (Chennai) 111/8 in 20 overs (Mohammed Zabiullah 41, Shubhan 3/23) lost to Loyola College (Chennai) 112/2 in 15.2 overs (S Sri Abisek 45, Suryakanth 41). Pool D: Pachaiyappas College (Chennai) 148/8 in 18 overs (Sanjay Shrinivas 50, Dinesh 3/22) lost to Kongu Arts & Science College (Erode) 151/8 in 17.5 overs (E Gokul 66, R Kaleeswaran 3/32); SMVEC (Puducherry) 110 in 17.4 overs (Prathamesh Kere 3/13) lost to Pillai College (Mumbai) 111/3 in 16.3 overs