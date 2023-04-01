Opener Harshavardhan guides RKM Vivekananda to huge win

Sports

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Ashok Sigamani and TNCA assistant secretary RN Baba inaugurated the tournament earlier on Saturday.
CHENNAI: Opening batter PL Harshavardhan Sai smashed an unbeaten 136 (60 balls, 20 fours, 4 sixes) as RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) thrashed MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) by 212 runs in the Pool B match of the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament here on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Ashok Sigamani and TNCA assistant secretary RN Baba inaugurated the tournament earlier on Saturday.

BRIEF SCORES: Pool A: MVIT (Puducherry) 81/8 in 20 overs (B Aaditya 3/7, K Deeban Lingesh 3/16) lost to Guru Nanak College (Chennai) 83/0 in 5.2 overs (V Abishek 53*); AM Jain College (Chennai) 93 in 19.2 overs (MK Thanz 3/11) lost to Gobi Arts & Science College (Coimbatore) 94/3 in 11.5 overs (Tamil 52*). Pool B: RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) 262/3 in 20 overs (PL Harshavardhan Sai 136*, V Tharun Kumar 64) bt MG College (Thiruvananthapuram) 50 in 15.4 overs; CKT College (Panvel) 121/9 in 20 overs (Pankaj Malik 4/22) lost to SD College (Ambala) 122/2 in 16.4 overs Gaurav Malik 95*).

Pool C: Guru Nanak College ‘B’ (Chennai) 129/8 in 18 overs lost to Saradha Gangadharan College (Puducherry) 130/1 in 16.2 overs (Praveen Kumar 83*); Mar Gregorios College (Chennai) 111/8 in 20 overs (Mohammed Zabiullah 41, Shubhan 3/23) lost to Loyola College (Chennai) 112/2 in 15.2 overs (S Sri Abisek 45, Suryakanth 41). Pool D: Pachaiyappas College (Chennai) 148/8 in 18 overs (Sanjay Shrinivas 50, Dinesh 3/22) lost to Kongu Arts & Science College (Erode) 151/8 in 17.5 overs (E Gokul 66, R Kaleeswaran 3/32); SMVEC (Puducherry) 110 in 17.4 overs (Prathamesh Kere 3/13) lost to Pillai College (Mumbai) 111/3 in 16.3 overs

