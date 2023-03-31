SL miss out on direct World Cup qualification after defeat against NZ

HAMILTON (New Zealand): Sri Lanka failed to snatch the eighth spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after succumbing to a defeat against New Zealand in the third ODI at Hamilton.

With the defeat, Sri Lanka have failed to overtake West Indies (88 points) for the final direct qualification spot.

Calling it right at the toss, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first in the crucial encounter. But the Sri Lankan batters failed to fire yet again, struggling against the pace and bounce of the New Zealand bowlers.

Matt Henry (3/14), Henry Shipley (3/32) and Daryl Mitchell (3/32) were all outstanding with the ball, as Sri Lanka struggled to cross the 150-run mark.

The only hitters for Sri Lanka to provide any resistance were Pathum Nissanka (57 off 64), Dasun Shanaka (31 off 36), and Chamika Karunaratne (24 off 42). The visitors were dismissed for 157 runs in 41.3 overs, leaving it to their bowlers to carry their team to victory.

In reply, New Zealand's chase got off to a rocky start as they lost three wickets within the first seven overs. Four of their batters - Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham - failed to reach the double-digit mark.

Will Young and Henry Nicholls, though, made crucial plays to help the hosts win. Young scored 86* and Nicholls added 44* to form a partnership of 100 runs that gave New Zealand a six-wicket victory.

With the victory in Hamilton, New Zealand secured a 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series.

With the defeat, Sri Lanka have failed to overtake West Indies (88 points) for the final direct qualification spot. Sri Lanka end their CWCSL campaign on 81 points. Sri Lanka will now travel to Zimbabwe in June to compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and look to secure their place in the 2023 edition of the tournament later this year.

New Zealand ended on the top spot of the CWCSL standings, accumulating 175 points in their campaign.