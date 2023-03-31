IPL 2023 : Players to watch out for in clash between GT and CSK

AHMEDABAD: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from Friday with a blockbuster clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Let's have a look at the top players to watch out for in a mouth-watering clash between GT and CSK.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)
A batting powerhouse, Dhoni possesses the ability to destroy different bowling attacks on his own. The calmness and composure in his demeanour along with a sharp cricketing brain accounts for a lethal combination on the cricketing field and the silverware in the trophy cabinets at CSK is a testimony to his extraordinary leadership skills. He will once again be a crucial player for the side as he will bring all the experience to the table.
Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)
The flamboyant all-rounder never lets pressure affect his game, but instead relishes such situations. A big hitter and a fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik ticks all the boxes that a team desires from an all-rounder. Leading Gujarat Titans (GT) in their maiden IPL campaign last year, the all-rounder picked eight wickets and slammed 487 runs. Hardik will be one of the most dependable and destructive batters in the IPL 2023.
Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)
Another CSK standout on this list is the three-dimensional player Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran not only consistently bowls four useful overs, but can also smash the ball all around the ground. Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world. In his 210 appearances in IPL, he has scored 2,502 runs and taken 132 wickets. He hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel for 37 runs in one over in 2021.
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
Since his IPL debut, the Afghan spinner has been one of the most reliable players. In the title-winning year, Rashid took 19 wickets in 16 matches for Gujarat Titans. Rashid will once again be essential for the champs as games are scheduled to be played at several Indian sites; if he appears in every game, he is likely to be in contention for his first-ever Purple Cap.
Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings)
Chennai Super Kings bagged Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crore in IPL Auction 2023. England's test skipper Stokes has finally restored himself as one of the best all-rounders in the present scenario. Stokes has played 43 matches in IPL and he has managed to score 920 runs with a strike rate of 134.50, He could play the role of finisher for CSK this season.
Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
With 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50, Gill was among the top five run scorers in IPL 2022 and the second-highest scorer for the Gujarat Titans. The right-hander made his IPL debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders and he has since developed into one of the finest young players in the league right now.
