IPL 2023 opening match: GT win toss, opt to bowl first against CSK

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first IPL match of this season.

Gujarat Titans, who are defending champions, will begin their title defence against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

While Pandya will seek to replicate last year's performance, CSK captain MS Dhoni will seek to regain old glory for the team in the tournament. Hardik Pandya GT skipper said it is always good to play in Ahmedabad.

"We'll bowl first. It's always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa (Ashish Nehra) works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know (combination for today)."

MS Dhoni CSK skipper said it appears to be a good wicket. "We were also looking to bowl. Looks like a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people.

This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmosphere. The preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It's a luxury to have (impact player).

It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. The influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule," he said.

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway, Shubman/Gill, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, YashDaya, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami.

CSK squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.