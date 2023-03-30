Vice-captain's role shows my personal growth as cricketer: Axar Patel

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals' star all-rounder Axar Patel expressed his excitement about taking up the vice-captain's role for the IPL 2023, which begins on Friday.

The all-rounder said, "The role of Vice-Captain being given to me shows my personal growth as a cricketer. I'm excited about taking on the new role. It'll be my and David's responsibility to get the best out of each and everyone in the squad."

Axar also spoke about returning to the Delhi Capitals' home ground after four years, saying, "It's always a different feeling when I join the DC camp. It was great to meet Ricky and speak to him about my new role in the team. It felt good to be welcomed by the DC fans at our home ground after so many years. The DC fans will be excited to cheer for us at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season."

The Delhi Capitals vice-captain also wished Rishabh Pant a quick recovery, saying, "I'm in constant touch with Rishabh Pant. We'll definitely miss him and we wish that he recovers as soon as possible. Nobody can fill the gap that Rishabh has left. The entire DC family is praying for his recovery and his quick return to cricket."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023.