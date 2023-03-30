Sindhu, Srikanth in Madrid Masters quarters

MADRID: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved into the singles quarter-finals of the Madrid Spain Masters with straight-game wins here on Thursday. In women’s singles, Sindhu dispatched Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonasia 21-16, 21-14 to enter her first quarter-final in 2023. The second-seeded Indian, who has dropped out of the top-10 for the first time since November 2016, will take on Dane Mia Blichfeldt in the last-eight stage of the Super 300 tournament. Sindhu has been struggling for form this season since returning to action following a long injury lay-off. It is the first time in 2023 that the 27-year-old has crossed the second round. The men’s World No.21 Srikanth pulled off a 21-15, 21-12 second-round victory over compatriot B Sai Praneeth. Srikanth, seeded fifth, has a tough contest ahead of him as he has been pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the quarter-finals. Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat crashed out of the men’s singles event after suffering second-round defeats. While George went down to Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 17-21, 12-21, Rajawat lost 14-21, 15-21 to eighth seed Toma Junior Popov of France.