‘No formal talks on Pak playing WC games in B’desh’

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) sources on Wednesday dismissed speculations about Pakistan playing its 50-over World Cup matches in Bangladesh instead of India due to the political tension between the two countries.

The rebuttal came after reports stated that discussions were held during the recent ICC board meeting in Dubai about Pakistan possibly playing its first-round matches in Bangladesh. “No one knows if PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chief Najam Sethi has had any informal discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart Najmul Hasan Papon, but no such discussions happened officially,” an ICC board source told PTI.

“The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has categorically said that there will be no problems with the procurement of visas. One of the main points for a host country is that all participating nations are given visas on time. From ICC’s part, Bangladesh is not even in its scheme of things as a co-host as of now,” the source added.

The BCCI top-brass understands that this is a kind of pressure put by the PCB to host the entire Asia Cup in Pakistan, which is not being looked upon as a feasible solution. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that it would be held at a neutral venue.