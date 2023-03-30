IPL 2023: CSK name Akash as replacement for injured Mukesh

MUMBAI: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured pacer Mukesh Choudhary.
Choudhary, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is sidelined from the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).
The announcement was made on Thursday, the eve of CSK's season-opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Akash Singh, who was a part of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals.
The left-arm pacer has thus far played nine T20s in addition to nine List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name. He will join CSK for INR 20 lakh.
Akash Singh is the second player to join CSK as a replacement after Sisanda Magala.
South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala came in as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for IPL 2023. Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 crore.
Magala has rich experience in the shortest format of the game though he has played just 4 T20Is and has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He joined CSK at his base price of INR 50 lakh.
