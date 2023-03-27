CSK: Return to Fortress Chepauk, MSD's captaincy and Stokes' X-factor

NEW DELHI: Among Indian Premier League's 10 teams, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain sentimental favourite of the fans, primarily because of the man at the helm.

The 41-year-old Dhoni, with his bulging biceps and never diminishing flash reflexes, remains a top draw even though his batting prowess hasn't got requisite return.

Yet, having led the team to four titles and nine finals, his mere presence makes the opposition try to think out of the box. No one knows what to do with the tangibles as much as the man from Ranchi does and in what could be his last season as a professional cricketer, he might still have some aces up his sleeves.

With IPL returning to its familiar home and away format, CSK will get to play seven games at ''Fortress Chepauk'' this season. After failing to qualify for the play-offs last season, Dhoni, who took back the captaincy from an angry Ravindra Jadeja, would certainly like to go out on a high. If he plans to quit also, one can never be sure about 'Captain Marvel'.

In IPL, it will always be foolhardy to keep CSK out of contention and this edition will be no different. And with star England all-rounder Ben Stokes in their ranks, CSK will have an imposing look.