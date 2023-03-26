Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals to lift the maiden WPL trophy

CHENNAI: The Mumbai Indians lift the trophy of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chased down Delhi's 131 quite comfortably losing just 3 wickets.
Nat Sciver-Brunt's 60 formed the pivot of Mumbai's chase. After Harmanpreet's dismissal, Amelia Kerr made a quick 14 in partnership with Brunt ensuring Mumbai was on course to victory. MI reached the target with three balls to spare.
Scores in brief:
DC - 131/9 (20)
Meg Lanning - 35 (29)
MI - 134/3 (19.3)
Nat Sciver-Brunt - 60* (55)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android