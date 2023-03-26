Sports

Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals to lift the maiden WPL trophy

Skipper Harmanpreet's useful 37 and Nat-Sciver Brunt-Amelia Kerr partnership kept Mumbai on the course to victory.
Team Mumbai Indians
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Mumbai Indians lift the trophy of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chased down Delhi's 131 quite comfortably losing just 3 wickets.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's 60 formed the pivot of Mumbai's chase. After Harmanpreet's dismissal, Amelia Kerr made a quick 14 in partnership with Brunt ensuring Mumbai was on course to victory. MI reached the target with three balls to spare.

Scores in brief:

DC - 131/9 (20)

Meg Lanning - 35 (29)

MI - 134/3 (19.3)

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 60* (55)

