Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals to lift the maiden WPL trophy

CHENNAI: The Mumbai Indians lift the trophy of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chased down Delhi's 131 quite comfortably losing just 3 wickets.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's 60 formed the pivot of Mumbai's chase. After Harmanpreet's dismissal, Amelia Kerr made a quick 14 in partnership with Brunt ensuring Mumbai was on course to victory. MI reached the target with three balls to spare.

Scores in brief:

DC - 131/9 (20)

Meg Lanning - 35 (29)

MI - 134/3 (19.3)

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 60* (55)