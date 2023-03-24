Prannoy, Srikanth out of Swiss Open in 2nd round

Prannoy, favourite coming into the contest, looked a pale shadow of himself in front of World No.40 Popov as he failed to fight, losing 8-21, 8-21 to bow out of the men’s singles event. It turned out to be a bad day in the office for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth was the first to crash out on Thursday, losing to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee.