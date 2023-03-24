Hasselbaink visits Mumbai as part of Chelsea tour

CHENNAI: Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink visited Mumbai last week as part of a multi-city, global tour organised by the English Premier League heavyweight.

Hasselbaink, who turned out for the London-based club from 2000 to 2004, was in attendance along with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, an ardent Chelsea fan, at a social reception that kick-started the tour. Hasselbaink then joined members of the CFC Foundation to visit Dharavi, a suburb in Mumbai. They conducted an interactive coaching clinic for youth aged 16 to 18 at the Ekvira Mitra Mandle community centre in the locality.

Ahead of the coaching clinic, foundation ‘Reality Gives’ took Hasselbaink around Dharavi, where the former Chelsea player walked around the area to understand the daily challenges people face. Hasselbaink then had an interactive session with 25 young leaders of the community, during which he spoke about the challenges he faced in his playing career and how he overcame those.

Talking about the coaching clinic and interactive session, Hasselbaink said in a release: “The kids participated with infectious enthusiasm. It was nice to see them keenly listen to everything the coaches and I had to say. I also got a first-hand chance to witness the challenges the kids from the area face. It was nice to see them smile during the sessions.”

During his visit, Hasselbaink was also present at the Chelsea Supporters Club Football Tournament at St. Andrews Turf in Bandra and the Fan Watch Party in Juhu.