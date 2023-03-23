Varun Tomar-Rhythm Sangwan bag 10m air pistol mixed team silver

BHOPAL: Indian shooting pair Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan won silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event while Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Narmada Nithin secured the 10m air rifle mixed team bronze at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2023 in Bhopal on Thursday.

With the two medals on the second day, India's overall tally rose to four medals at the ISSF World Cup, which is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh.

Tomar and Sangwan lost to China's Qian Wei and Jinyao Liu 17-11 in the gold medal match to finish second on the podium. Another Chinese pair of Xue Li and Pengqi Hu won the bronze medal.

Tomar (293 points) and Sangwan (288 points), who previously placed second in the qualification round with a combined score of 581 points, qualified for the gold medal match.

With a fifth-place finish of 574 points, the other Indian team of Divya Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh was unable to advance past the qualification round.

Meanwhile, the pair of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Narmada Nithin defeated China's Qiongyue Zhang and Haonan Yu 16-8 in the bronze medal match to make the podium in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition. The gold went to China's Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng while Hungary's Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni took the silver.

Earlier, India's Sarabjot Singh clinched the gold medal while Varun Tomar settled for bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2023 in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Manu Bhaker, a skilled Indian shooter, and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, however, were unable to get past the qualification round in the 10m Air Pistol competition.

Meanwhile, on Friday, five Indian men's shooters -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika and Shahu Tushar Mane -- will be in action in the 10m air rifle event.

Ramita, Nancy, Tilottama Sen, Narmada Nithin and Elavenil Valarivan will be in action in the women's 10m air rifle event.