Bangladesh beats Ireland by 10 wickets and takes ODI series

SYLHET (Bangladesh): Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-for as Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 10 wickets and took the one-day international series 2-0 on Thursday.

Bangladesh won the first match by 183 runs for its largest ODI victory and the second match was washed out. This was the first time Bangladesh beat any team by 10 wickets.

Opting to bat first under overcast conditions, Ireland was bowled out for 101 in 28.1 overs.

The Bangladeshi pacers claimed all 10 wickets for the first time in its history. Hasan had figures of 5-32, Taskin Ahmed 3-26, and Ebadot Hossain 2-29. The hosts knocked off the target effortlessly, making 102 without loss in just 13.1 overs.

Liton Das was 50 not out off 38 balls after hitting 10 fours for his ninth fifty. Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit the winning single in a run-a-ball 41 that included five fours and two sixes. Only two Ireland batters reached double figures: Curtis Campher made a team-best 36 and Lorcan Tucker added 28.

Hasan ran through the Ireland top order with an impressive display of pace bowling. Ireland was 22-3 in the ninth over when Taskin Ahmed got into the act.

Taskin had skipper Andrew Balbirnie caught by Najmul Hossain at first slip for 6 to open his tally. Tucker and Campher provided some resistance until Ebadot intervened to trap Tucker.

Hasan's second spell ended Campher, who pulled a slower delivery and was caught by Taskin at deep fine leg.

Hasan completed his five-for and ended the Irish innings when he got Graham Hume leg before for 3 through video review.