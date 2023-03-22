Women’s World Championships: Nikhat & 3 others move to quarters

NEW DELHI: A “fatigued” Nikhat Zareen continued her winning run to enter the quarter-finals along with three other pugilists, including Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria, at the Women’s World Championships here on Tuesday.

Competing in her first international tournament in the 50kg weight class, Nikhat saw off Mexico’s Patricia Alvarez Herrera 5-0 to notch up her third successive win.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) won her bout with a first round RSC against Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan, while last edition’s bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) got the better of Nur Elif Turhan of Turkey when the referee ruled in her favour in the third round. Jaismine (60kg) came from a round down to overpower Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan.

But, Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) bowed out of the tournament. While Shashi lost 0-4 to Mai Kito of Japan, Manju was literally out-punched by Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan.

Nikhat took a few seconds to decipher her opponent’s game plan before attacking. She used her nimble feet to duck away from Patricia’s counter attacks.

Well aware of the Mexican’s aggressive style of play, Nikhat used her speed to land accurate jabs and hooks.

Patricia, whom she had beaten in the last edition, tried her best to shift the momentum in her favour but Nikhat’s relentless attacks proved too strong Nikhat, who has already played three bouts, including one against the top seed, and is still three bouts away from gold, said that she is feeling fatigued.

“I am happy that I have defeated the person that has got seeding number one,” the unseeded Nikhat, who had several cuts on her lip, said after her bout.

Eight Indian pugilists – Nitu, Nikhat, Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), Manisha, Jaismine, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) will compete in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

In the opening session of the day, Nitu registered her second RSC win in as many bouts in the tournament.