IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia won the toss and opt to bat first

CHENNAI: Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. Australia brought the series back on level in the second ODI with help from Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Their spirits will be high as they walk into the stadium for the final ODI. On the other hand, India will be keen to bounce back after suffering defeat in the previous ODI.

Australian skipper Steve Smith said at the toss, "We are gonna have a bat. Looks like quite a dry surface, it is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. We have had good fun and it will be exciting in the decider. David Warner is back and Cameron Green is feeling unwell, so there are changes." Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss,"We were looking to field first. It's an important game and the deciders are always interesting. It's always good to put us in this situation. It's a challenge for us to come back and play some good cricket under pressure. Hopefully we can put our best foot forward. Australia are a good team and you can always test your depth. We are playing with the same team. We were thinking of playing with four seamers but the conditions here are suitable for the spinners, so we go with three spinners."